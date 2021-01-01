Actor Deepika Padukone, in a shocking state of events, has deleted all her posts from Instagram and Twitter accounts. The fans of the actor are confused and many suggested that her account might be hacked. The move came just before the New Year 2021 began and has led to a lot of speculations. Nevertheless, she is an avid social media user with over 52 million followers, just on Instagram. Also Read - Krrish 4: It Is Hrithik Roshan vs Hrithik in The Fourth Installment of Superhero Film, Find Out Here How

As soon as the netizens noticed that all her posts are deleted, many took to social media to ask what is wrong while many said it is a social media strategy. One user wrote, “Actress #DeepikaPadukone DELETED all her Instagram posts. STRANGE.”

“Really deleted all her instagram posts & tweets or is it just me ?”, wrote another user.

One more user added, “IG account hacked or what She deleted all posts??”

@deepikapadukone really deleted all her instagram posts & tweets or is it just me ? — Tanya (@SinCosYa) January 1, 2021

Deepika Padukone ringed in her New Year in Ranthambore with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, on the work front,Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in multilingual film opposite Prabhas. She also has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and she will also be playing a small of Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83.

