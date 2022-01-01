Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed 2022 together. While the couple is vacationing at some undisclosed location, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their New Year’s Eve. The 83 actor dropped a video featuring his wife Deepika Padukone. In the video, Deepika can be seen enjoying a meal as Ranveer asks “Having fun baby?” To this, Deepika replies by imitating Ranveer’s accent from 83 and says, “We are here to enjoy, what else we here for.” Sharing the video, Ranvir sent wishes to fans and wrote, “Happy New Year”.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Is New Year Ready With Her Red Pyjamas, Enjoys ‘The last supper’ With Saif, Soha and Kunal

Ranveer's 83 co-star Saqib Saleem took to the comment section and wrote, "She does it better lala". Zoya Akhtar also showered love on the Bollywood couple and dropped heart emojis.

Check Out Ranveer’s Instagram Post Here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "Year end photo dump of all the things I love… Food, flowers and travel."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “Year end photo dump of all the things I love… Food, flowers and travel.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently seen together in 83 which was based on India’s historic cricket World Cup victory of the year 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika essayed the role of his wife. Despite gaining a positive response from film critics, the movie did not perform well at Box Office. The film earned close to Rs 78 crore (Rs 71.87 crore exactly) in its week one.

