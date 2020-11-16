Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never really care about being trolled on social media but whenever they come across a funny meme made on them, they don’t forget to share it with all. Deepika did just the same on Monday. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share a few memes that compared her Diwali looks to the famous Indian sweets. Also Read - 'Gudiya' Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning as Ranveer Singh Shares Never-Seen-Before Pics From Wedding Days on 2nd Anniversary

For a Diwali bash at her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi's house, Deepika wore a white sequined sharara set by designer Ritika Mirchandani. While she looked all stunning and went for a simpler fashion statement this Diwali, some of her followers found it similar to how a Kaju Katli looks. Yes, the rich sweet item found its comparison in Deepika Padukone's style and the actor couldn't resist sharing the meme. The same happened with her next Diwali look in which she clicked a photo with Ranveer and posted it on social media to wish her fans the best on the festival.

Deepika could be seen wearing a bright red saree with golden weave on it while her husband flaunted a tangerine kurta. People were quick to compare that look with motichoor laddoo (for Ranveer) and gajar ka halwa (for Deepika).

In the past as well, Deepika’s various looks have found a mention in interesting memes in which she’s sometimes compared with cupcakes and sometimes with exotic Indian food items like Paan and South Indian dishes.

Meanwhile, apart from celebrating their second Diwali after marriage, Ranveer and Deepika were also celebrating their second wedding anniversary on November 14. The duo decided to keep their celebrations low-key and spent the day with only close friends and family members.

What do you have to say about the memes though?