Actor Deepika Padukone was taken aback last night when a woman selling tissue tried to block her path while she was getting out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Deepika went out on a Thursday night and as she exited the popular eatery, a few women along with the paparazzi surrounded her. One of the women also pulled her red sling bag leaving the actor all shocked. Deepika tried to pull her bag back, smiled, and got inside her car.

The video of the same incident is now going viral on social media. One of Deepika's bodyguards is also seen telling the woman to back off. 'Arey nahi chahye tissue,' he tells the woman as Deepika slowly tries to make her way inside the car. Watch the video here:

Deepika was dressed in a tie-and-dye shirt over a white crop top and a pair of rugged black denim. She accessorised her look with a silver chain and her highlighted short hair kept open. The actor seemed tired as she exited the eatery. Deepika was also called out for not wearing any mask.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for her next directed by Shakun Batra, while ’83 in which she has a special appearance alongside husband Ranveer Singh, is set for release in June this year.