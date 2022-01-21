Deepika Padukone on intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: The trailer of Shakun Batra’s next, Gehraiyaan hit the screens on Thursday, garnering appreciation from all the corners on social media. While releasing the trailer at a virtual event, the starcast of the film – Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa – spoke about their experiences of shooting the film together. When asked about performing the intimate scenes in the film, Deepika said it is something that no one has ever attempted on-screen before.Also Read - Deepika Padukone or Kourtney Kardashian: Who Pulled Off Red Latex Dress Better?

Crediting the director for the beauty of these intimate scenes in the film, Deepika added that it becomes easy to perform such scenes when you know the intentions of your director. “Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film,” she said as reported by news agency PTI. Also Read - Gehraaiyan Trailer: Love, Sex, Infidelity, And Marriage - Shakun Batra's Story Shows Complexity of Relationships

The actor, who is returning to the screen two years after Chhapaak, went on to say that the intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan highlight the vulnerability of the characters and are not added in the story to grab some sort of attention. “So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment,” she explained. Also Read - Gehraiyaan Trailer Tomorrow: Gear up to Dive in Love With Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya And Dhairya

Gehraiyaan is produced by Dharma Productions along with Batra’s production house. The director revealed during the event that they had got a separate intimacy director on the sets to work out these scenes better and let the actors be at ease while filming them. “We were treating intimacy like a story and we want to see it like a character. So, the prep and the detailing was required. It was important we have an intimacy director. And Dar Gai has contributed a lot to the film. It is important to give her the same respect as we give to all HODs,” he said.

Gehraiyaan, which was shot in Goa during the pandemic, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film shows the complexity of relationships and talks about marriages, divorce, infidelity, and differences. Did you watch the trailer yet though?