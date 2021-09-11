Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her battle with depression on Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She appeared on the show along with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Opening about the same, she said that when she was diagnosed with depression in 2014, she used to feel weird that people don’t talk about it. She further revealed that she used to feel an emptiness inside her and felt like not ‘loving anymore’.Also Read - KBC 13, September 10 Episode: Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan Make Amitabh Bachchan Laugh in Shaandaar Shukravaar Episode

She said, "I was diagnosed with depression in 2014. I used to feel weird that people don't talk about it. It was a stigma and people don't even know much about it. During that time, I realised that if I am experiencing this, then there would be many people out there facing depression as well. My ambition in life was that if I could save just one life, then my purpose was solved. We have come a long way now."

"Suddenly mujhe aise laga ki mere paet mein ek ajeeb sa feeling hota tha, ek khaalipan mein mehsoos karti thi (I used to get a very weird feeling, like there was an emptiness inside me)." The actress added, "I didn't feel like going to work or meeting anybody. I did not want to go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, I don't know if I should say this but I didn't feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose", she revealed when Big B asked her how did she know she was suffering from depression.

She also recalled an accident when her parents had come to visit her in Mumbai and while they were leaving for the airport, she started crying suddenly. She said, “My parents had come to visit me in Mumbai from Bengaluru once. So, when they were leaving for the airport, I started crying suddenly. My mother noticed that there was something wrong with me. She felt something was off with the way I was crying. It was not the usual cry. The way I was crying, it was like a cry for help. She asked me to visit a psychiatrist. I did that and recovered after many months. But mental health is something that you can’t forget about even after you recover. It is something you have to take care of. I have introduced some lifestyle changes now.”

In 2015, Deepika revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with depression and had sought help.

