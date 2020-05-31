Actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating seven years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani today. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured Ranbir Kapoor opposite Deepika and was a love story. It was appreciated by both the audience and the critics alike. As the film turns 7 today, Deepika took to Instagram to make a beautiful post. She shared two stills from the look-test of the film. The photos show Deepika and Ranbir dressed as their characters – Naina and Kabir. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Screenshot of Her WhatsApp Family Group And It’s Like Every Family Chat Ever

Deepika also mentioned a popular dialogue from the film in the caption of the post. She wrote, “Our very first look test…💝 ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar

#7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny" (sic)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved romantic Bollywood films. It also featured Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. It marked Ranbir and Deepika’s comeback on-screen after the news of their breakup. The music of the film was loved too. It was shot in both India and abroad.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions backed the film, also made a special post on Instagram. He posted a clip and wrote, “It’s been 7whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!♥️ #7YearsOfYJHD@apoorvamehta18 #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone #AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani #AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies” (sic)

Kabir and Naina made a stunning pair on-screen and enjoy a cult fan following. The film is as fresh in the minds of the audience as it was when it released seven years ago.