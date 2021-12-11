Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone has started shooting for the next movie for director Nag Ashwin. The movie is tentatively titled Project K and also stars superstar Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film’s shoot is presently taking place in RFC in Hyderabad where scenes involving Prabhas and Deepika are being canned. A new world was created in RFC for the film and it is one of the most expensive Indian projects till date. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie released a glimpse of the first shot they filmed on Prabhas and Deepika. The video shows Prabhas and Deepika Padukone joining hands.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

Nag Ashwin had earlier planned to start filming his big-budget movie in March 2021. However, the shooting was then delayed due to coronavirus induced lockdown. After last offering 'MAHANATI', the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, Project – K is a much-cherished dream for Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. While not many details about the movie have been released so far, director Nag Ashwin talked about Big B's role in the movie earlier. "I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika Padukone, apart from Project K, she will also be seen in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.