Alibaug: The power-couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have now brought a new holiday home in Alibaug. The couple was spotted in Alibaug this weekend and reportedly sealed the deal for a luxurious home. As per a news portal, the duo visited the local registrar’s office to wrap up the pending paperwork. As per the reports, they bought a plot in the coastal area and it houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Battling Depression On KBC 13: 'I Didn't Feel Like Living Anymore, Like I Had No Purpose'

It was an early morning drive for the couple and they soon take possession of their newest property. While Ranveer slept during the drive, Deepika captured him asleep under a hoodie and tagged it as ‘My Morning View’. Ranveer Too dropped a comment, “Baby, kya yaar.” Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Once Misunderstood Ranveer Singh's Gesture For Deepika Padukone and It's Aww-Dorable

Last month, reports surfaced that Deepika had purchased an expensive service apartment at an under-construction high-rise property in Bengaluru.

In Mumbai, Ranveer and Deepika live in a plush 4BHK located in Prabhadevi locality which she reportedly purchased in 2018 and after their marriage, Ranveer moved into her apartment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is busy with a schedule of Karan Johar’s directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has a remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan, a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, and he is making his TV debut with the quiz show titled ‘The Big Picture’.

Deepika, on the other hand, has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.