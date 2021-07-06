Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone wished her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a goofy post and it will make you laugh. The couple joined the trend ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ and were seen hilariously grooving to the Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on Shehnaaz Gill’s viral dialogue in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They can be seen enjoying the video immensely. Also Read - Karan Johar Reunites With Jaya Bachchan And Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi Joins in - Full Cast Details

While Ranveer looked dapper in an all-white look in the video, Deepika looks stunning in pastel green athleisure. Sharing the video, she wished Ranveer and wrote, "But since it's your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



On his birthday, Karan Johar announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer shared the first look and wrote, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022!" Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2022. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy.

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to share screen space in the upcoming film ’83. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika plays the role of his wife Romi Dev.