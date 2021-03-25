Power-couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh has set the internet on fire with their latest sizzling chemistry and romance. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video with her husband Ranveer where they can be seen coming together and romancing like no one’s watching and it is pure hotness. A while later in the clip, the couple breaks down into silhouette dance. Well, the video was a part of the ‘silhouette challenge’ and it is breaking the internet. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Can't Stop Gazing At Wife Deepika Padukone, She Calls Him 'Too Handsome'

She captioned the video, “Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh! (sic)” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Highest-Paid Actor With Pathan, Charges Whopping Rs 100 Crores For His Comeback Film

Watch the Video Here:



Ranveer Singh also commented on the post and wrote, “Sure, we can call it that. (sic)”

The fans flooded the comment section with ‘wow’ and fire emojis.

On Thursday, Ranveer shared two boomerang videos as they began to shoot for the video. Deepika can be seen planting a kiss on Ranveer Singh’s cheeks. Watch here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem, and Amy Virk, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Takht in his pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Shakun Batra’s relationship drama, and Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.