Mumbai: Deepika Padukone opened up about her struggles with mental health in a recent Clubhouse session. The actor revealed that it was her mother who realised that 'this crying was not the usual boyfriend issue or work stress'.

Deepika Padukone talked about dealing with mental health and said that she felt directionless. She also added that while it all basically started in February 2014, it was her mother who realised that something was not okay. Deepika also mentioned that she broke down in front of her mother and that's when her mother encouraged her to seek professional help. "I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn't feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void… I felt this for days, weeks and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down. That's when my mother realised for the first time that something was different. My cry was different. It wasn't the usual boyfriend issue or stress at work. She kept asking me if it was this or that. I couldn't pinpoint one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that she encouraged me to seek help," Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone also mentioned how she cares for her mental health now and ensures that she does not go back to the same state of mind again. "It's very important for me to focus on the quality of my sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise, how I process stress and my thoughts and mindfulness. These are the things I have to do on a daily basis not because they are fancy words or it's cool to do this but I won't be able to survive if I don't do all these things," she said.

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has opened up about her mental health. The Ram-Leela actor has talked about the same on several occasions. She even runs an NGO called “Live Love Laugh” which aims to help those dealing with stress, anxiety or depression.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathan, Mahabharata and The Intern. Recently, she also began shooting for Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan.