Actor Deepika Padukone received a lot of criticism after her debut film, Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan released. Recalling the same during an interview with India Today, she said that after grinding through the modeling world, she got her big break in Bollywood and she was immediately thrown into the ‘deep end’. Though she received love and appreciation, a section of people made fun of her accent and it was ‘hurtful’ for her. However, the criticism fueled her to work harder to improve her skills and to evolve various aspects of her craft. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Vacay at Amrita Arora's Goa Villa And It Is 'Uber Luxurious'

She was quoted as saying, “After hustling and grinding through the modeling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process.” Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022



“In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work – ‘Oh she is a model, she cannot act.’ My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of crickets most certainly affect you. But fortunately for me, my foundation provided me succour in the face of criticism and failure. Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the various aspects of my craft”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Shakun Batra’s next directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the pipeline. Apart from these, she will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev, in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.