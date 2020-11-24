Actor Deepika Padukone who has been busy wrapping up the shooting for Shakun Batra’s film is all set to join Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan’s shoot soon. As per reports, Deepika is expected to start shooting today in Mumbai. The shooting of Pathan will be taking place at YRF studios and the movie has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika Padukone: I Am Living Out Of A Dream In Every Possible Way

This will be the fourth collaboration between Deepika and SRK. Deepika made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Together they have starred in films including Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Deepika will be playing the role of an agent. A source revealed, "It's an intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to do a lot of action too. Though the title is SRK-centric, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission. It's on the lines of what Katrina Kaif's Zoya was to Salman Khan's Tiger in the Tiger franchise."

Both SRK and Deepika will shoot a major chunk of the film by mid-December and next year. A report by TOI stated that actor John Abraham will also be joining the two actors for the shoot in the next two days. He is currently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Khosla Kumar.

John will be playing an antagonist in the movie. As per reports, the second shooting schedule will take place in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan will be seen essaying a cameo in the movie.

We can’t wait to see this action-packed movie!