Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. While fans love this duo a lot, Deepika has now revealed that her 'biggest giggles' are either with Ranveer or with her sister Anisha Padukone.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Deepika opened up about several things including who makes her laugh the most. To this, the Piku star was quick to name her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha. "The biggest giggles of my life are with my sister, husband, friends and my glam team. They truly understand me and always make me laugh," Deepika said.

This is not the first time that Deepika opened up about her bond with Ranveer and Anisha. Earlier, the actor had revealed in an 'ask me session' on Instagram that Ranveer and Anisha would know about her 'weird talents'. Back then, Deepika was asked by a fan, 'Do you have any weird talents?' To this, Deepika had answered, "My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I'm sure they have quite a few to share!"

Furthermore, Deepika was also asked about who does she think is the most stylish woman, to which, Deepika answered ‘my mother’. “I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have always related to. I also find women who are confident and unapologetically themselves extremely stylish and inspiring,” Deepika added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathan, Mahabharata and The Intern. Recently, she also began shooting for Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan.