ANI reported, "Narcotics Control Bureau issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. (sic)."

In a separate tweet, ANI wrote, "Deepika Padukone has been summoned on September 25 while Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on September 26. (sic)"

On Wednesday, NCB recorded the statements of film producer Madhu Mantena in connection with the drug cartel case. His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha. The NCB has also summoned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar. While Dhruv appeared on Tuesday, Karishma could not appear before NCB.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were named by Rhea Chakraborty while she was being arrested by the NCB before being arrested on September 22. The NCB has so far arrested 16 people accused in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.