Mumbai: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are unquestionably one of the cutest celebrity couples, as they never miss an opportunity to openly express their love for each other. Deepika Padukone made a special spouse appreciation post for her better half on Saturday, and we're in awe.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika shared a post that read, "Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already." Along with it, the 'Piku' actor wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh."

On November 14, Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary. In the year 2018, the duo married in an elegant ceremony in Italy. Their wedding looks were a sight to behold, and pictures of them swamped the internet.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83’ after their last film together, ‘Padmaavat‘.

