After Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from her social media accounts, she shares her first ever audio diary where she wishes her fans Happy New Year 2021. In the audio, she can be heard saying, "Hi everyone! Welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. You know, all of you will agree with me, 2020 was the year of uncertainty for everybody, but for me it was the year of gratitude and being present and for 2021, all I wish for is myself and for everyone around me is good health and keep smiling. Happy New Year."

She captioned it, "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for…? (sic)"

Hear The Audio Here:



On Friday morning, she sent her fans into shock by deleting all posts from her social media platforms. The Pathan actor deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31, and now has zero posts and tweets. Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika’s social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images. It is not clear why Deepika took the step of wiping out her social media platforms.

Deepika Padukone ringed in her New Year in Ranthambore with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in the multilingual film opposite Prabhas. She also has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and she will also be playing a small of Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83.