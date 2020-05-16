Going down the memory lane, actor Deepika Padukone shared a throwback picture from the year 2000 when she had an awkward lunch with actor Aamir Khan along with her parents, Prakash Padukone and Usha Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. Taking to Instagram, she shared the childhood picture and can be seen sitting next to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Continues Mother’s Day Celebration With Her Pre-wedding Puja Picture

Along with the photo, she shared an anecdote where she narrated that Aamir had curd and rice for lunch and she was hungry. However, he did not offer her food and she did not ask for it. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask…😄 #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.” (sic) Also Read - 'Ridiculously Meticulous'! Deepika Padukone Thanks Both Her Mothers With Unique Post on Mother's Day

Take a look at the photo here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next film along side Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in Ranveer Singh’s 83. Apart from these, she also has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern, in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Aamir khan, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2020.

Speaking about his role, he told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”