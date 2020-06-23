Actor Deepika Padukone, who has suffered from depression herself, has been stressing on the importance of reaching out after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, she has scolded a paparazzi for posting the video and pictures of the Chhchhore actor without the consent of his family. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor’s Best Friend Rohini Iyer Questioned by Police

The videos and pictures show Sushant's body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium. Paparazzi captioned it, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." Deepika responded in the comment section and wrote, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?"

Deepika, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta in 2017, has earlier opened up about the necessity for people to “reach out” in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise. In an Instagram post she wrote on Sunday, Deepika stressed on the importance of reaching out. She reminded that it was important to talk, communicate and seek help. “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram 🤝 #youarenotalone A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. News of Sushant’s demise came within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian’s death.

The actor Sushant is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 release, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He has featured in films such as Chhichhore, PK, Shudh Desi Romance, Raabta, Shudh Desi Romance among others.