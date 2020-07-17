Actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next which is a Shakun Batra’s emotional drama also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The pandemic may have put a halt on the preparations but things are slowly coming back on the track. Both Siddhant and Deepika recently began their readings for the film and the former shared an interesting incident from the session. In an interview with Filmfare, Siddhant revealed that he was totally taken aback to see how Deepika carried a childlike charm with her. The actor, who rose to fame after playing the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, mentioned that during the session, Deepika came with her own set of pencil, markers and a ruler that she used in the process of reading. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Her Childhood Pics And Says ‘Remind Yourself Where You’ve Come From’

Siddhant said that he was amazed to see a senior actor not shying away from following a 'childlike approach' that was also quite inspiring. The actor explained, "Deepika is the most beautiful and graceful woman I have ever seen, on and off-screen. I always dreamt of it. Giving her cues and she's giving me the cue and acting together. That's always been a dream. That thing happening was surreal. But as actors, when we are performing or reading it out, I kind of forget myself. There was a lot to give and take, a lot of improvisation. And she gets those pencils and markers and she's quite organised like a school kid. She gets a ruler and underlines in the script. It was fun to see a senior who still has a childlike approach towards something that she's been doing for quite some time."

Deepika sure holds a childlike enthusiasm and creates her own organised world. Apart from the yet-to-be-titled Shakun Batra film, the actor also has '83 in the pipeline, along with Mahabharat and The Intern.