Bengaluru: Deepika Padukone has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in Bangalore along with her family. She is reportedly under home quarantine. Earlier today, it was reported that her father, Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha Padukone had tested positive for coronavirus. There have been no reports if Ranveer Singh has also tested positive or negative. Also Read - Oxygen Express to Reach Delhi With 244 Tonnes of O2 Tomorrow

A close friend of Prakash Padukone, Vimal Kumar told PTI, “Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash’s fever didn’t come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: E-pass Mandatory For Movement Till May 6. Check Details

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped at Mumbai airport as they were flying to Bengaluru to spend some time with the family. Also Read - IPL 2021 Postponement To Cost BCCI To The Tune Of ₹2000 Crore; Sponsors And Broadcasters Back Board's Decision

Recently, Deepika shared information on how to get help for one’s mental health as Covid-19 cases spike across the country. She wrote, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline.