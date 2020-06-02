Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh’s post-production work will not be taken over by Deepika Padukone, confirms a source. After Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tested positive for coronavirus, speculations were rife that Deepika Padukone will take over as the producer of the film. However, a source close to the makers of the film denied the rumours and said, “In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83, is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!” Also Read - World’s Most Squishable Face! Deepika Padukone Plants Kisses on Ranveer Singh's Cheeks, Video is Unmissable



The film revolves around the journey of the Indian cricket team as they win the 1983 world cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika plays the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the film. It also boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna among others.



Before the coronavirus lockdown, the film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020 but got indefinitely postponed. There have been reports of the makers being offered whopping amount from OTT platforms to release the film, Shibashish refuted all the reports. He told PTI, “There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for the next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry. Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call.”