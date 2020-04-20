Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be discussing about mental health among people amid the massive coronavirus outbreak with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO). The actor announced the same on Sunday evening. Deepika was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014. Also Read - Singapore Fan Thanking For Removing Stigma Around Mental Health is Basically All Deepika Padukone Fans!

The actress will go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST. “Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond… Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future,” Deepika wrote in her post. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 16, 2020: Deepika Padukone-Arjun Kapoor Team up to Troll Ranveer Singh on His Morphed Picture as Joe Exotic From Tiger King

Talking about how she dealt with her depression, Deepika said, “Post mental illness, I feel like I was on this journey already, of understanding life beyond materialism, and wanting to grow and evolve as a person. I feel like that journey for me already began in 2014, so I am not finding this period difficult at all. In fact, there is a lot of introspection and self-realisation that I am enjoying. I seem to be at peace about what is coming our way.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Photoshoot From Childhood Days, Says' Started Young'

She added, “I feel like it’s one of those things that has been underrepresented, there is not enough focused on mental health in a crisis,” she said. While she and Singh donated to the PM Cares fund, they’ve also been focusing on ramping up awareness through Padukone’s platform, The Live Love Laugh Foundation. “It’s great that I think everyone’s donating to food and you know the medical fraternity and masks, but there’s also mental illness that’s so important, and hasn’t been highlighted enough.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak, will be next seen in 83. The release of the movie has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.