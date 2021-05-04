Bengaluru: Veteran Indian Badminton player and father of actor Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged next week. Apart from him, Deepika’s mother Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone have been also tested positive and they are under home quarantine. Also Read - Aditya Chopra Pledges To Vaccinate 30,000 Daily Cine Workers, Seeks Maha CM's Help

A close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), Vimal Kumar told PTI, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

However, there has been no official confirmation from the family yet.

Prakash Padukone is one of the prominent figures in the world of Badminton. He had emerged as a role model of Indian sports during his playing days in the 1970s and 1980s.

Recently, Deepika shared information on how to get help for one’s mental health as Covid-19 cases spike across the country. She wrote, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline.