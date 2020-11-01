Actor Deepika Padukone‘s manager Karishma Prakash has now applied for an anticipatory bail in the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai. She was summoned to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 27 in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, she didn’t turn up. Also Read - Charas Recovered From Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's House, NCB Says She Has Gone Missing

On Tuesday, the NCB also conducted a raid at her residence in Versova where a small quantity of drugs was recovered in her absence. As reported by Mid-Day, NCB recovered 1.7 gm of charas and two bottles of CBD oil from her residence. Karishma's bail plea is now likely to be heard on Tuesday.

After the raid, the agency had told the media that Karishma's name has cropped during the interrogation of alleged peddlers arrested in the drug case investigation. Both Karishma and Deepika have appeared before the agency for investigation once.

The NCB officials have told the daily that Karishma was in regular touch with the drug peddlers. After conducting the raid, the officials even pasted the copy of the summons on the door of her house.

Earlier last month, Deepika Padukone was questioned in the case and her phone was reportedly confiscated. Other actors – Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakulpreet Singh were also questioned by the NCB. Karishma’s name first surfaced in the case when a few years old WhatsApp chat emerged in which D was asking K for the hash.