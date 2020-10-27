Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the connection with the drug chat from 2017. Now, NCB has reportedly again summoned her manager Karishma for interrogation. She is called for the questioning tomorrow. However, as per the Times of India report, the anti-drug agency had raided Karishma’s residence on Tuesday and have also reported having recovered an unknown quantity of drugs. The report also suggests that Karishma is currently untraceable and hence NCB issued summoned for interrogation tomorrow. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh Shares Heart-touching Note For Sanjay Dutt After His Recovery From Cancer, Calls Him 'Man With Indomitable Spirit'

In September, Karishma and Deepika were summoned by the NCB and were interrogated for long hours by the NCB officials. According to reports, Karishma's name has come into the limelight after the drug chat between Deepika and her manager came under the radar of the NCB officials.



Apart from Deepika and her manager, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others were also summoned for interrogation by the agency last month.

The Bollywood drug nexus case came into the light after Enforcement Directorate (ED) came across Rhea Chakraborty’s drug chat while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was granted conditional bail but rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The Court granted bail of Rs one Lakh to Rhea, and for Rs 50,000 each to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Arrested by the NCB late night on September 8 in the drug-related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date, though she was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20, on Tuesday.

In an unprecedented swoop to “uproot the Bollywood drug citadel”, the NCB had made the sensational arrest of Rhea, Showik, drug peddlers and narcotics suppliers, and persons linked with the film industry during August-September in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of Sushant’s death case. The 18 others arrested till September-end are: Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arenja, Kamarjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and Kshitij R. Prasad.