Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is having a life of her time as she plays badminton with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist PV Sindhu. Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses from her training session. Deepika, who herself was a National-level badminton player, has been regularly interacting with the ace shuttler. Reportedly, Deepika is training to play the titular role in PV Sindhu’s biopic.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Crashes In Hubby Ranveer Singh's Chat With Fans, Asks 'When are you coming home?'

On Tuesday, she shared some of the happy pictures and even flaunted her moves on the court. She wrote in the caption, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1. (sic)” Also Read - The Incarnation-SITA Writer Says ‘Kangana Was Our Priority Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone’

Ranveer Singh dropped the comment, “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK !” Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Buy Lavish Holiday Home In Alibaug?

Recently, Deepika shared her no make-up selfie post her training and wrote, “The post [badminton] glow!” To which Sindhu asked, “After how many calories?”

Earlier, the duo stepped out for a dinner along with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer shared the picture on Instagram of the trio and captioned it, “Smashing time!”

Last year, PV Sindhu shared in an interview that she would want Deepika Padukone to play her in her biopic. She had said, “Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision.” The film is being produced by Sonu Sood and he will also be seen playing a role in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Talking about PV Sindhu, she has won a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. She is also the second player after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals.