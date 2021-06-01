Mumbai: Veteran art director Marutirao Kale died at the age of 92 due to Covid-19 complications. He breathed his last on May 26 in Mumbai, His daughter Meena Kapadia confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, “My father had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7, we had admitted to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, but he passed away in the night of May 26.” Also Read - When Lal Bahadur Shastri asked 'who is Meena Kumari'!

Marutirao Kale's career span over four decades and in his lifetime, he has designed sets for more than 100 iconic Hindi films. Before venturing into art direction, he used to work as a carpenter on film sets and even worked in the capacity of Mughal-e-Azam (1960). He was later picked up by the London Film Production as an assistant art director. He then went on to work as an independent art director.

Some of his notable work includes Mera Saaya (1966), Meena Kumari's Pakeezah (1972), Majok Kumar and Saira Banu's Purab Aur Paschim (1970), Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar (1975), Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer (1982), Dance Dance (1987), Kabhi Kabhi (1976), Saudagar (1991), among many others.