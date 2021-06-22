Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed an interesting detail about his one ‘particular’ look in his film Deewar in his latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself from the blockbuster hit film where he can be seen wearing a blue shirt knotted from the bottom teamed up with denim. Sharing the incident, he recalled that it was the first day of the shoot and the camera was about to roll when they discovered that the blue shirt (which Big B is wearing in the above-mentioned photo) has been made ‘too long’ and ‘beyond the knees’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Elimination Leaves Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Heartbroken

Director Yash Chopra was not ready to wait for 'another shirt' or 'replaced actor' and hence decided to knot the shirt.

Big B wrote, "Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long – beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and.. (sic)"

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film was released in 1975 and also starred Shashi Kapoor. The film established Amitabh as an ‘angry young man’ in the Hindi entertainment industry. A few days back, Big B shot for his upcoming film Mayday at the same location where he shot for the scene for Deewar decades earlier. He wrote in a post, “Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up.”

In 2017, he talked about his experience working on the film and told HT, “Amidst other kind of stories, this one was a breath of fresh air. It was a unique topic with strong characters. I don’t know if people clap today when they hear great dialogues (laughs), but every line was impactful. To be a bit immodest, you find many reflections of moments of Deewaar [in other movies].”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund and Mayday. He will also make a comeback on TV with KBC season 12 as host.