Actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by Mumbai's Magistrate Court in connection with the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, RR Khan, issued a summon to the actor after hearing advocate Jay Kumar Bharadwaj, who appeared on behalf of Javed Akhtar. Kangana will appear before the court on March 1, 2021.

After the report was submitted on Monday, the Court was informed that the offences alleged against Kangana were made out for further investigations. The report included statements from a common witness, a doctor, who also testified that no such conversation as alleged by the actor in the interview took place. The lawyer also informed the court and submitted the video clip of the interview to show the court how much viewership the video garnered.

Allegations Made by Javed Akhtar Against Kangana Ranaut:

In a television interview, Kangana had spoken about her conversation with Javed Akhtar at his house, where a doctor was also present. He accused her of making defamatory comments against him in an interview with a news channel. He further alleged that Kangana made baseless comments on national television and on social media against him, damaging his reputation. Akhtar told the court that Kangana unnecessarily dragged his name while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year. However, Javed Akhtar and Kangana are claiming different things regarding the case. Javed Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under IPC sections 499 and 500.

