Mumbai: Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. On Monday, the film completed 19 years and Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share rare and unseen BTS pictures from the shoot of the film. The first photo features SRK and Madhuri along with the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The second picture features Aishwarya and SRK and in the last photo, SRK as Dev and Jackie Shroff as Chunni Babu.Also Read - Dance Deewane 3: Shagufta Ali Receives Financial Aid of Rs 5 Lakh From Madhuri Dixit On Behalf Of The Show

Sharing the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “All the late nights,early mornings,problems worked out bcoz of the gorgeous @MadhuriDixit, the stunning Aishwarya,ever cheerful @bindasbhidu, full of life @KirronKherBJP & the whole team slogging under the masterful Bhansali. Only issue-the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love. (sic)” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Greets Police With ‘Salaam’ at Dilip Kumar’s House, Gesture Wins Hearts on Internet

Cheek Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Madhuri Dixit also shared pictures wherein she can be seen dressed as her character Chandramukhi. She wrote, “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later, it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on forever! #19YearsOfDevdas @iamsrk @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @apnabhidu @bhansaliproductions #SanjayLeelaBhansali (sic).” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Holds Back Tears, Consoles Grieving Saira Banu at Dilip Kumar's Funeral | See Heartbreaking Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)



Based on a 1917 Bengali romance novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film released in 2002. The film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee, his childhood friend Parvati and courtsan Chandramukhi. The film was premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival and was also the most expensive Indian film ever made at that time. Devdas earned over Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office.