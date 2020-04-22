The controversies surrounding Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan does not seem to end. The latest controversy involves Rashami accusing Arhaan for withdrawing lakhs from her account while she was inside the Bigg Boss house while Arhaan feels that statement have been leaked by none other than RashamiiItself. Now, Rashami’s BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come forward to extend her support to her friend. Also Read - Rashami Desai And Arhaan Khan Blame Each Other For Leaked Bank Statements, Read Full Story

Speaking to Times of India, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor said, “Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She trusted Arhaan and kept her belongings with him as she was in love with him. She had no clue about his real intentions. All thanks to Salman (Khan) sir, who exposed him, brought out the truth and opened Rashami’s eyes. However, she didn’t know that the signed cheques given to him would be misused like this. Arhan took advantage of Rashami by all means and on every front, be it for her money or publicity. He is now harassing her mentally.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Took 15 Lakh From Rashami Desai's Account, #FraudArhaanKhan Trends

She even reacted to Arhaan’s claim that Rashami has leaked the bank statements to malign him. She said, “Malign Arhaan? Really? Who is he? Who knew him before ‘Bigg Boss’? Besides, he got the show because of Rashami. She is a popular actress, who has been a part of the industry for around 18 years. In fact, Arhaan is trying to malign Rashami by resorting to cheap tactics. He is also claiming to be her business partner. It’s hilarious. Rehne ki toh jagah thi nahi Mumbai mein, business mein invest karne ke liye paise kahan se laya? On a serious note, I am worried for Rashami now. Arhaan has got enough publicity by using her name.” Also Read - Rashami Desai's Throwback Photo With Brother Gaurav Will Give You Sibling Goals

Earlier, Rashami accused Arhaan for leaking the statements and even said that he owes her a huge amount that he has denied to return. She was quoted as saying, “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally.”

While, Arhaan blamed Rashami and said, “Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, warning me against adversities post April 15. It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return.”

Things went sour between the couple after Rashami learnt about Arhaan’s son from previous marriage.