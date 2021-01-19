Arjun Rampal, who is all set to play the antagonist in Kangana Ranaut’s starrer Dhaakad, has shared his first look from the film and it’s impressive. The actor introduces his character Rudraveer, who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time. In the picture, he looks slick, clad in a leather jacket and a tattered t-shirt with his chest covered with tattoos and a pair of sunglasses. Also Read - Dhaakad Poster Out: Kangana Ranaut is 'Fearless And Fiery' in First Look, Film To Release on This Date

He captioned the poster, “Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021! (sic)”

Check Out The Poster Here:

Earlier, Kangana shared her first look from the film and captioned it, “The is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India’s first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021! (sic)”

Talking about his spine chilling avatar, Arjun shared: “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

Director Razy Ghai said, “Dhaakad’ is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world-class actioner..”

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.