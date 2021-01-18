Kangana Ranaut starrer spy-thriller upcoming film, Dhaakad, is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. Now, Kangana shared an intense poster of the film where she can be seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore. The poster nicely set the action tone in the film, where Kangana essays the role of Agent Agni. The film will have a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. Also Read - Dil Bechara Actor Sanjana Sanghi in Rs 88,600 Saree Shows How to Wear Bling the Right Way

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Dhaakad’ is India’s first female-led high octane spy thriller and I am excited as this film is going to mark the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema. An action entertainer of this huge scale deserves a holiday weekend release and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on 1st October. (sic)” Also Read - Tandav Actor Saif Ali Khan Looks Dapper in Rs 39K Bandhgala Jacket For a Photoshoot - Yay or Nay?

Director Razy Ghai said, “Dhaakad’ is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences in this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world class actioner..”

The film will also feature Arjun Rampal. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer.

Kangana is currently busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Bhopal. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and Thalaivi.

With inputs from IANS!