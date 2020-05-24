Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor confirmed the news to The Indian Express. Kiran said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 and since then he has been living under self-quarantine away from the family. The actor added that he is an ‘asymptomatic positive’ and hasn’t developed any symptoms like fever or cough yet. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor's Pictures With Her Mom on Mother's Day Show She's Back to Being Happier And Healthier

The 74-year-old actor was quoted saying, "I am asymptomatic positive. On May 14, I had gotten myself tested, and it turned out in the report that I had COVID 19. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough. I am fine and have self quarantined at home. It has been ten days, and I haven't developed any symptoms."

The actor, popular for his role in movies like Tezaab (1988), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Dhadkan (2000) among others, said he will be tested again in a few days. He explained that his entire family is living on the second floor while he is on the third floor for the last 10 days. "I am alone. I am reliving my boarding school days as I am doing everything on my own. I am going to get my second test done on May 26 or 27. Right now, I am absolutely fine," he said.

Kiran Kumar is the fourth Bollywood celebrity after Kanika Kapoor, Zoa Morani, and Karim Morani who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.