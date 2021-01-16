Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is all set for the Direct-To-OTT release. Yes, you heard us right! The film will have a Netflix premiere. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Ronnie Screwvala and Ram Madhvani have started conversations with digital giant, Netflix, for a direct to digital premiere and the deal is expected to be locked within 7 to 10 days. The talks began sometime last week, and so far, Ronnie, Ram, and Netflix are on the same page taking the financials as also the release plan, so it’s unlikely for the deal to fall through. Paperwork will be done soon.” Also Read - Professional Binge Watcher: Love Netflix and Pizza? This Company Might Have a Job For You

However, this is rather surprising as Kartik is a bankable actor and with theatres open across the country, it would have been ideal to ring the film on the big screen.

The film is based on the Korean film, The Terror Live and is currently in the post-production stage. The film completed its shooting in the span of 15 days in a Mumbai hotel.

Kartik plays the role of a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. In a statement, he spoke about his role and said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey.”

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and backed by RSVP Movies and RM Films.

Apart from Dhamaka, he will also be seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.