Actor Kartik Aaryan has set a wave of excitement in his fans as he introduces his character 'Arjun Pathak' from his upcoming film Dhamaka. Taking to Instagram, he shared an intriguing picture of himself in a blood-stained suit, sporting long hair, beared face, and a spectacled look in the new poster. With the intense look on the face, a Bluetooth headphone can be seen hanging on one side of his shoulder.

Sharing the new look, he captioned the post, "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka @madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms." (sic)

Earlier on his birthday, Kartik announced the film and shared the first motion poster where he can be seen looking outside the glass window from a high-rise building and is looking at the burning bridge.

In the film, the actor plays the role of a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. In a statement, he spoke about his role and said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey.”

The film also marks a collaboration of Kartik with the filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is best known for his film Neerja. The film will go on floors in the year 2021. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and backed by RSVP Movies and RM Films.

Apart from Dhamaka, he will also be seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.