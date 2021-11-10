Ahead of Kartik Aaryan’s starrer Dhamaka release, the makers shared a new promo of the film. Kartik shared the short promo to his social media writing, “Kuchh paane ke liye Kitna kuchh khone ko taiyaar ho aap !! #Dhamaka 💥 #19Nov #ArjunPathak”. Kartik Aaryan’s form as a journalist for his upcoming film has been winning him endless attention and praise as the actor is all set for a Dhamaka. His avatar as the news reporter, Arjun Pathak along with his message will go straight through the heart.Also Read - Decoupled Trailer: R Madhavan-Surveen Chawla Go Cynical About Their Love And Marriage | Watch

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Kartik truly has left all anticipating the release of the film with this intense and exciting promo. It looks super promising which is why the fans are all the more excited for Kartik's Dhamaka now.

The actor is clearly set to impress fans with his whole avatar in this upcoming thriller by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the most anticipated films of Kartik's and it hits the screens from 19th of November. His other films in the lineup include, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala's next, Freddy and Shehzada. The film is all set to hit Netflix on November 19.