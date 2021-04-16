Dharma Productions has finally released the official statement on the report of ousting Kartik Aaryan from the sequel. Dharma Productions official account announced, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” Also Read - Fans Compare Kartik Aaryan With Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Ousted From Dostana 2, Slams Karan Johar

Read Full Statement: