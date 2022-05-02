Dharmendra viral video: Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video for his fans on Sunday night after being discharged from the hospital. The actor talked about the reason behind his hospitalisation and advised his fans to stay extremely careful with a few things in life. Dharmendra, who is known as the He-Man of Bollywood, asked his fans to remember that one shouldn’t ‘overdo things’ in life.Also Read - Dharmendra Health Latest Update: Gets Discharged From ICU After 4 Days Of Hospitalization

In a video that went viral instantly, the father of four is seen wearing a muffler, a full-sleeved t-shirt and a cap. He sits on a big chair as he talks to his fans. Dharmendra further reveals that he suffered a muscle pull at the back after which he had to be admitted with a terrible backache at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He says, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra To Dharmendra: B-Town Celebrities Who Own Expensive Restaurants And Clubs - Watch Full List

Watch Dharmendra’s viral video after getting discharged from the hospital here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)



On Sunday, as the news of the actor’s hospitalisation got rife in the media, the hospital also released a statement that read: “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged (sic).”

On the work front, Dharmendra is busy shooting for his next film with Karan Johar. The actor is returning to the big screen with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 10 next year.