Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's demise breathed his last on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98 after prolonged illness due to health related ailments. On Wednesday, celebrities such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, among others were spotted at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay him the last tribute. Dharmendra, who was seen sharing screen space with Dilip in the film Anokha Milan broke down at the Thespian's funeral as he held his 'brother' for the last time.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to pen down a heart-breaking tweet on Dilip Kumar's demise and revealed what emotional Saira Banu told him. He wrote, "Saira ne jab kaha. "Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai " Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (sic)"

The following tweet read, "Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon. (sic)"

Earlier on Wednesday, Dharmendra shared a throwback picture of Dilip Kumar planting a kiss on Sholay actor’s cheek. He captioned it, “Extremely sad to loose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko.”

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest on Wednesday evening with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98, and he died at Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for breathing issues. The thespian’s close aide and a family friend told IANS: “He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors.”

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).