Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday posted a video on social media to rubbish media reports about his health after fans asked him about hospitalisation. In a clip shared by him on Monday evening, Dharmendra said “think positive” and not give credence to rumours. He said he might have been mum on the speculative stories in the media regarding his well-being but he was “not ill” – ‘Main Chup Hun, Bimaar Nahi’. The Sholay actor can be heard saying, “Friends, be positive, think positive. Life will be positive. I’m silent, but not ill. Rumours keep cropping up”. Citing the lyrics of the song Bura Mat Suno from his 1969 hit film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, the 86-year-old urged his fans to take care.Also Read - Dharmendra Releases Video After Getting Discharged, Reveals Reason For His Hospitalisation - Watch

Dharmendra, who was hospitalised last month for back pain, said, “Love each other, be good to each other. Life will be beautiful”. Also Read - Dharmendra Health Latest Update: Gets Discharged From ICU After 4 Days Of Hospitalization

Watch Dharmendra’s viral video here:

Friends, With Love to You All 💕. pic.twitter.com/o4mXJSBDyF — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 6, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Father Had To Sell House After Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed

Earlier on Monday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had dismissed speculative stories about his health condition. “My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well,” Sunny Deol told PTI. Bobby Deol said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and it was “sad that people spread rumours”.

In his illustrious career, Dharmendra has starred in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.