The Deols are coming back with yet another family drama while turning their 2007 film Apne into a franchise. Bobby Deol confirmed the news in his latest interaction with Mid-Day and revealed that his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol are all excited to be on the sets for Apne 2. The film is being helmed by Anil Sharma who directed the first film as well. Also Read - Bobby Deol's Aashram Gets Legal Notice From Karni Sena For 'Degrading Hindu Religion'

As reported by the daily, Apne 2 is going to be an extension of the family bonding that was seen in the first film. Bobby talked about the chemistry between the three actors in the family and said, “I believe papa, bhaiyya, and I have innate chemistry, which clicks with the audience. The Deols are known to be a close-knit family, and [our values] are reflected in the family dramas we make. The familial relationships were the USP of Apne.” Also Read - Bobby Deol's Aashram Chapter 2 Trailer: Rape, Drugs, And Power Comprise Baba Nirala's Cult in This One

The trio was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. While the comeback of Dharmendra with his two sons is good news for the fans, his health also becomes a matter of concern. The actor is 85 and in pandemic times, shooting a film definitely comes as a risk to his health. However, Bobby seems confident about the safety measures on the sets. The actor said that they are going to roll the film by mid-2021 and he’s hoping that things will be better by then. “Papa can’t wait to face the camera. He has been working since he was a teenager and is a complete workaholic. We will definitely take the necessary precautions; endangering his life during the shoot is out of the question. We are hoping that by the time the movie rolls, things will be better,” he said. Also Read - Prakash Jha Talks About Casting Bobby Deol in Upcoming Webseries Aashram

The rest of the casting is underway. Apne featured Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif alongside Sunny and Bobby. Meanwhile, Bobby has got his popular web-series, Aashram 2 in the pipeline for release.