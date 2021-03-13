Veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter on Saturday morning to confess that he was feeling sad and went on to talk about heartbreak. He tweeted in Hindi with a black-and-white picture of himself. His tweet translates to, “I wasn’t aware of my own simplicity all my life, I kept enduring.” He tweeted, “Shaoor na aya saadgi ko meri ….. ummr bhar…..Main ….. sehta aya…… sehta hi aya. (sic)” Also Read - Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Out: Pawan Kalyan is Fierce in First Look, Fans Go Berserk



Many fans showed concern over his tweet. One user commented, “Apno ne begana banaya; auro se maine pyaar paya (Our own made us strangers, I received love from others.)”

“Aisa kion hota hai Sarabjeet …. chalte chalte chaahat pali ……. de ke dard chalte bane ……. (Why does this happen, Sarabjeet… Along the journey, we embraced love… But they left us in pain…)”, user tweeted.

Other fans reacted to the actor to take care. One user wrote, “How can someone be this lovely.”

Another fan tweeted, “Bohot uunda Dharm ji.. (Very well said, Dharm ji) This is actually you.. Seede saade pyare Insaan hain aap. (You are a straightforward and a sweet human) Love you, best of regards.”

Apno ne begana banaya; auro se maine pyaar paya — Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) March 13, 2021

Itna handsome koy kaise ho sakta hai.. Sir really aap jaisa handsome to ub koy dikhta he nahi.. Waah ishwar aapko sada sehatmand rakhy…. — Sonia Khare sinha (@SoniaKharesinh1) March 13, 2021

Parmatma Ne ek Khoobsurat Insaan ko kya khoobsurat shuruaat di k woh har ek ke dil me bass gya. @aapkadharam pic.twitter.com/FkTB9Ti5Ff — Harinder Ubhi (@ubhi_harinder) March 13, 2021

With love @aapkadharam pic.twitter.com/lnc4NHRbhl — Huma (@Huma71102660) March 12, 2021

Waqt nikalkar muskurate rahe… zindagi kab deti hai baar baar mauka…mauka dhoondho aur khilkhilate raho… love u @aapkadharam paaji…just for u pic.twitter.com/3KP3aqh3d2 — Abhinav Gautam (@Abhinav59774456) March 13, 2021

लोग कहते है वक्त किसी का गुलाम नहीं होता,

फिर क्यों तेरी मुस्कराहट पर ये थम जाता है..? Old Is God @aapkadharam Paaji Good Morning pic.twitter.com/kaZg2736ZX — ‍♂️ ‍♂️ (@Akky_Kuntal) March 13, 2021

I love azaad movie it’s my one of my favurit movie i like your fight with tiger iy is the best scene .action of this movie very nice . pic.twitter.com/YuvnMbGXFt — Temoor Shah Hanoon Nazari (@HANOONNAZARI) March 13, 2021

this Pic is Adorable मेरा एक सवाल है भगवान ने अब अच्छे लड़के सुंदर से, सादगी से भरे, ईमानदार, दिल से चाहने वाले बनाने खत्म क्यों कर दिए! — fatima khan (@fatimakhan299) March 13, 2021



In December last year, Dharmendra confessed that he has been sad lately. He replied to a fan, “Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar…Main nehin…masoomiyat hai aap sab ki …hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon …’iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se…de diya sadma …mujhe mere apnon ne’ (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh… I stay sad. ‘In this age, my loves one hurt me by throwing me out of my land’).”

Currently, Dharmendra lives at his farmhouse near Mumbai while his wife Hema Malini and his children live in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will return to the big screen for Apne 2. The film co-stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol. Apne 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma.