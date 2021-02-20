After Vaibhav Rekhi’s wife Sunaina Rekhi, actor Dia Mirza has spoken out on the buzz around her second wedding. On Monday, February 15, the former beauty queen tied the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman in a traditional wedding at her residence. As dreamy as the ceremony looked, it also signified the importance of finding love again in your life. Both Dia and Vaibhav looked happy and head over heels in love with each other. Also Read - Vaibhav Rekhi-Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sunaina Rekhi Highlights Importance of Marriage in a Beautiful Statement

Dia now shared a new picture from the wedding and wrote how one can always leave the past behind to start afresh. She shared a famous quote by Buddha in the caption of her post. Dia's post read, "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again." – Buddha" (sic). Check out the beautiful post here:

Earlier, Sunaina who has a daughter from her first marriage spoke about how she’s happy that the little girl has found an extended family after Vaibhav got married to Dia. In a heartwarming post on social media, the popular yoga practitioner talked about believing in the institution of marriage. She said that if two people grow out of love in a marriage, that doesn’t mean they should not try and find love again.

Both Dia and Sunaina have set a lovely example for many women who are targetted and attacked by the patriarchy for choosing their happiness over an unhappy marriage. We wish them the best!