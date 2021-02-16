Dia Mirza Flaunts Her Big Diamond Wedding Ring While Posing For The Paps

Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. In photographs and videos doing the rounds of social media, Dia looked gorgeous as ever in a red zari work Benarasi saree, with golden border, with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav is in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta. In one of the photos, Dia was seen offering a box full of sweets to the paparazzi present at the wedding. She came out of the venue to greet the shutterbugs. While posing for the camera, Dia folded her hands and what caught our attention was her big diamond wedding ring. Also Read - Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Are 'Man And Wife' Now, Couple Greets Paps With Box of Sweet

Dia Mirza’s engagement ring took all the limelight. Her overall look, jewellery for the wedding day was very minimal and subtle. She wore a gold neckpiece with mang tika, green bangles and gold kadas. Dia got her perfect ring and gave a glimpse of it when the couple came out for paps. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding. Also Read - Dia Mirza Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Glimpse of 'Joota Chupayi' Ceremony, Teases Groom 'Got Your Back'

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s pictures:

Also, watch Dia Mirza entering her wedding:



Earlier in the day, the actress shared photos of her Mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media. This is Dia’s second marriage. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019.