Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza has finally posted a few pictures of herself posing with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple has been vacationing in the Maldives and Dia shared a few pictures from their post-wedding holiday in a beautiful post on Sunday night. The pictures show Vaibhav's daughter Samaira also posing with the newly-wed couple. The pictures speak volumes of the beautiful bonding that the three of them share.

While sharing her stunning pictures from the Maldives on Instagram, Dia wrote, "We made some really special memories in Maldives 🌊🤍🐬☀️🌏" (sic)

Dia and Vaibhav got married last month in a lovely ceremony at her residence in Mumbai. Dressed in a stunning red bridal saree by Raw Mango, the actor got married as per the Hindu wedding rituals. She had a female priest perform the ceremony which took place in the presence of her loved ones and a few close friends including Aditi Rao Hydari.

Earlier, Vaibhav’s first wife Sunaina Rekhi talked about Samaira getting an extended family after her father’s wedding with Dia. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the popular yoga instructor mentioned that she was happy to see her daughter finding peace in seeing her father putting his faith in love once again. Samaira even played the flower girl at Vaibhav-Dia’s wedding and the pictures of the same went viral on the internet.