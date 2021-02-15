Actor Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of her wedding mehendi in a picture shared in her Instagram stories on Monday morning. The actor is getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi today in a small ceremony at her place. After accepting the congratulatory wishes from the paparazzi on Saturday, Dia also shared a photo of herself from her bridal shower. The actor could be seen dressed up in an ivory lace dress with a veil, looking absolutely lovely. Also Read - Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi to Get Married in Mumbai Today - All You Need to Know

While sharing the glimpse of her mehendi on Instagram, the bride simply wrote 'pyar' and announced the celebrations on social media.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are tying the knot in a traditional ceremony today. The couple has been together for over a year and the rumours regarding their affair started doing the rounds during the lockdown last year. Neither Dia nor Vaibhav confirmed their relationship, however, their happy pictures spoke volumes about their chemistry. They are also believed to have many common friends who are all cheering for their happy married life ahead. On Saturday evening, the couple even celebrated their decision of getting married in a pre-wedding bash where a few close friends and family members were invited. The pictures from the same party were shared widely by Dia's fans on Instagram. Both the actor and the businessman are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the photos.

