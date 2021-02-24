Actor Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, Monday. The actor now shared a few photos of herself from her Mehendi ceremony. All of Dia’s pre-wedding functions happened in the garden outside her residence. Also Read - Dia Mirza Breaks Silence on Marrying Vaibhav Rekhi After Sunaina's Beautiful Post About Love

In her latest post on Instagram, Dia posted a few pictures of herself dressed in a pretty yellow suit and stunning floral jewellery. The photos show Dia smiling like the prettiest bride, all set to walk on a new path of togetherness. In the caption of the photo, Dia mentioned that her bright suit was designed by Nafisa Rachel William. Also Read - Vaibhav Rekhi-Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sunaina Rekhi Highlights Importance of Marriage in a Beautiful Statement

Dia is seen wearing a ‘morni‘ kameez and sharara set. The bodice of the outfit features ‘dabka, sippi, tilla, dhaga, and nakshi‘ work. The peacock detailing on the kurta makes it instantly brighter and jazzier.

Dia looked fabulous at all her wedding functions. For her wedding, she chose to wear a red banarasi saree by Raw Mango, and for her pre-wedding party, she dolled up in a white lacy dress. The actor chose a minimalist route for her wedding and got everything organised at her residence itself with the finery of nature and the presence of a few loved ones.

How do you find Dia in this yellow suit?